KP BoR collects over Rs 2bn revenue in first quarter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah Thursday said that despite cut in tax ratio, the Board of Revenue (BoR) has collected revenue of over Rs 2 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

He was briefing the Special Assistant to KP CM on Revenue & Estate Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand here on Thursday. Besides, senior officers of the BoR, other authorities of the department were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the special assistant was given detailed briefing over the performance and revenue collected during different time periods.

The meeting was told that for the first-time in the history of the province, women patwaris have also been recruited and beside digitising the Revenue Department, the officers and other employees of the department have been imparted modern courses including computers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Revenue & Estate, Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand said that the province is progressing towards autarky under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and receipts are also being increased.

He appreciated the SMBR, Syed Zafar Ali Shah for the restoration of the prestige of the department and establishment of facilitation centres to abolish the patwar system and expressed the hope that the department will continue to play its crucial role in the progress and development of the province.