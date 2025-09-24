KP, British HC express resolve to further strengthen cooperation in social sector

Open Menu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the overall security situation in the region were discussed. Special focus was laid on ongoing public welfare projects being implemented in the province with the support of the British Government.

Both sides expressed their resolve to further strengthen cooperation and partnerships in the social sector, says an official statement here.

The British High Commissioner indicated the launch of a new programme in the province following the successful completion of SEED and SNG initiatives.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by the British Government through SEED and SNG programmes, acknowledging their significant role in enhancing the capacity of provincial departments. He reiterated his government’s desire to continue these initiatives.

Highlighting the province’s priorities, the chief minister said the government is investing heavily to address the challenges posed by climate change and is actively working on the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by recent floods.

He added that special focus is being given to economic growth, particularly the creation of employment opportunities in the merged districts. To ensure transparency and efficiency, the provincial government is also working on digitization of official processes for better planning and utilization of development resources.

Gandapur underscored the need for international partners’ support in these sectors, adding that sustainable peace in the region would only be possible once stability is achieved in Afghanistan. He emphasized that negotiations and traditional jirgas are the most viable path towards a lasting solution.

The chief minister further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has hosted Afghan refugees for decades and continues to facilitate their dignified return. He assured that the provincial government is extending all possible assistance to Afghan families returning to their homeland.

