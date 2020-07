PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Technical education Peshawar (KPBTEP) Friday notified that result of examination DIT 1st term would be declared on July 20.

The Controller Examination said that the result of the 1st term exam that was held from February 19 to March 12 would be announced on July 20.