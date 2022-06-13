KP-Budget---2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra said that Rs447.9 billion would be spent on salaries including Rs372.1 billion in settled districts and Rs75.8 billion through merged tribal districts while Rs107 billion on pension including Rs106 billion in settled districts and Rs one billion in merged tribal districts.

Besides salaries, he said Rs247.4billion would be spent on O&M, emergency and district expenditures, Rs111.4 billion on others current expenditures while volume of provincial development program including accelerated development program budget was Rs241 billion including Rs185 billion for settled districts and Rs56 billion for merged tribal districts while volume of total development budget was Rs383.

5 billion including 319.2 billion for settled districts and Rs64.3billion for merged tribal districts.

Under foreign program assistance, Rs93.2 billion would be spent including Rs88.9 billion for settled districts and Rs4.3 billion for merged tribal districts while 8.3 billion would be received through Public Sector Development Program for settled districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

