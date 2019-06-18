KP budget 2019-20 is of historic importance: Mahmood Khan

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stated that the provincial budget 2019-20 is of historic importance not only because the budget stands at all time high Rs. 900 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stated that the provincial budget 2019-20 is of historic importance not only because the budget stands at all time high Rs. 900 billion

He was presiding over the meeting of the provincial cabinet that also approved the budget proposals for the province and newly merged tribal districts.

The Chief Minister reiterated that, despite financial constraints, the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the year 2019-20 is 41% higher as compared to the previous fiscal year.

Chief Minister stated that due to the untiring and dedicated efforts of the finance and P&D department, the provincial government has been enabled to focus on the developmental sector adding that backward areas and districts of the province will be given special attention and importance in order to bring at par with the developed areas of the province.

The Chief Minister furthered that the ADP for the newly merged districts is three times higher as compared to the previous financial year which will help in bringing about speedy development thereby overcoming decades of exploitation and deprivation in the tribal districts.

While briefing the cabinet on the provincial budget 2019-20, Secretary Finance informed that more than 41,000 jobs will be provided in the public sector during the next year.

The meeting was further informed that more than 92,000 employees of erstwhile FATA have been merged with the provincial government. Furthermore, Rs. 17 billion have been allocated for the relief of temporarily displaced people in the newly merged districts, Rs. 6 billion for nursing students and Rs. 3 billion for innovative approaches in education sectors for the students.

The Chief Minister, on this occasion, also approved proposals for 12% reduction in the salaries of the cabinet members, 10% increase in pensions and increase in minimum wages to Rs. 17,500 per month.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Finance, P&D department and members of the provincial cabinet for their hard work and pragmatic approach in the preparation of provincial budget 2019-20.