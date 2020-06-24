UrduPoint.com
KP Budget-2020-21 People-friendly, Tax-free In Difficult Situation: Shafiuillah Khan

KP Budget-2020-21 people-friendly, tax-free in difficult situation: Shafiuillah Khan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption and Bribery, Shafiullah Khan on Wednesday said despite current difficult situation, the provincial government has presented a people-friendly and tax-free budget with special focus on the welfare of common man

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption and Bribery, Shafiullah Khan on Wednesday said despite current difficult situation, the provincial government has presented a people-friendly and tax-free budget with special focus on the welfare of common man.

The development budget of the province has been significantly increased, he commented while talking to the elders of Timergarah district regarding funds allocated for Timergarah district in the provincial budget 2020-21.

Shafiullah Khan said no better budget could be presented than this one and it is the best public budget in all respects. He said a huge amount of money has been allocated for development of Timargharah district in the new Annual Development Program.

Other facilities including health, education, drinking water, electricity, communication and construction would be provided to massees, he informed.

He assured the delegation that with speedy completion of ongoing schemes in the district, planning of new projects in consultation with the dignitaries of area would be arranged in such a way as to help alleviate poverty and illiteracy.

Facilities like health and education should be available to the people near their homes, he said, while referring to the issues raised by the delegation. He said they are fully aware with the problems of people and in this regard all resources were being utilized to address them on priority.

The delegation assured solution of problems and development of Timergarah district. They thanked the Special Assistant for taking steps for uplift of Timergarah.

