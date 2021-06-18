UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Budget 2021-22 At A Glance

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:47 PM

KP budget 2021-22 at a glance

The major highlights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget 2021-22 presented by Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra here on Friday are below

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The major highlights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget 2021-22 presented by Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra here on Friday are below.

It is a tax-free budget with a total outlay of Rs1118.3billion 1.Rs919 billion earmarked for settled district 2.Rs374 billion for salaries 3.Rs92.1 billion for pensions 4.Rs203 billion for emergencies and district expenses 5.Rs199.3 billion for merged areas 6.Rs142 billion for Health sector 7.Rs48 billion for construction of roads 8.Rs42 billion for category-C hospitals included Allied hospitals, Medical Teaching Institutes, and Medical Colleges 9.Rs40 billion for construction of four new hospitals under Greenfield Public Partnership Program 10.Rs14.9 billion for rehabilitation of all major hospitals in the province 11.Rs14.2 billion for improvement in Water and Sanitation Services Program 12.Rs13.2 billion for Agriculture sector 13.Rs12 billion for Tourism and Culture 14.Rs10 billion subsidy on wheat 15.Rs10 billion for food basket for poor people 16.

Rs10 billion for restoration of small business affected by corona pandemic 17.Rs10.4 billion for District Development Program 18.Rs2.8 billion for Rescue1122 which also included purchase of new vehicles 19.Rs2.5 billion for Science and Technology 20.Rs2.6 billion funds allocated for monthly honoraria of Khateebs of mosques.

21.10% increase in Adhoc Relief Allowance, 7% in house rent and 20% increase in Functional or Sectoral Allowance, Medical insurance plan for government employees 22.Minimum wages of labourers increased to Rs21,000 23.Tax exemption to improve economic activities in the province 24.Rs1 cost vehicle registration 25.Free-of-cost professional tax 26.Construction and rehabilitation of 2100 schools 27.Appointment of 20000 school teachers and 3000 school leaders 28.Supply of equipment to 97 IT laboratories 29.Establishment of 276 science laboratories 30.Appointment of 4300 school teachers in merged districts.

31.Construction of 10,000 model classrooms under Early Childhood education Program

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Poor Education Water Budget Agriculture Rent Vehicles Vehicle Rescue 1122 All Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Christian Eriksen leaves hospital after 'successfu ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks report from police on plea ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa's Oosthuizen finishes 67 to share US ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan values UK's balanced role in global, regi ..

6 minutes ago

COAS installs Commander 4 Corps as Colonel Command ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Resume Flights With Number of Countries ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.