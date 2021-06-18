KP budget 2021-22 at a glance

The major highlights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget 2021-22 presented by Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra here on Friday are below

It is a tax-free budget with a total outlay of Rs1118.3billion 1.Rs919 billion earmarked for settled district 2.Rs374 billion for salaries 3.Rs92.1 billion for pensions 4.Rs203 billion for emergencies and district expenses 5.Rs199.3 billion for merged areas 6.Rs142 billion for Health sector 7.Rs48 billion for construction of roads 8.Rs42 billion for category-C hospitals included Allied hospitals, Medical Teaching Institutes, and Medical Colleges 9.Rs40 billion for construction of four new hospitals under Greenfield Public Partnership Program 10.Rs14.9 billion for rehabilitation of all major hospitals in the province 11.Rs14.2 billion for improvement in Water and Sanitation Services Program 12.Rs13.2 billion for Agriculture sector 13.Rs12 billion for Tourism and Culture 14.Rs10 billion subsidy on wheat 15.Rs10 billion for food basket for poor people 16.

Rs10 billion for restoration of small business affected by corona pandemic 17.Rs10.4 billion for District Development Program 18.Rs2.8 billion for Rescue1122 which also included purchase of new vehicles 19.Rs2.5 billion for Science and Technology 20.Rs2.6 billion funds allocated for monthly honoraria of Khateebs of mosques.

21.10% increase in Adhoc Relief Allowance, 7% in house rent and 20% increase in Functional or Sectoral Allowance, Medical insurance plan for government employees 22.Minimum wages of labourers increased to Rs21,000 23.Tax exemption to improve economic activities in the province 24.Rs1 cost vehicle registration 25.Free-of-cost professional tax 26.Construction and rehabilitation of 2100 schools 27.Appointment of 20000 school teachers and 3000 school leaders 28.Supply of equipment to 97 IT laboratories 29.Establishment of 276 science laboratories 30.Appointment of 4300 school teachers in merged districts.

31.Construction of 10,000 model classrooms under Early Childhood education Program