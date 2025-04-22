KP budget 2025-26 to be surplused: Muzzammil Aslam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzzammil Aslam on Tuesday stated that the next fiscal budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be a surplus people-centric, development-oriented, and historic in nature.

In a statement issued here, he said the recent media reports regarding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 are entirely baseless and clarified that the KP Finance Department has not released any figures related to the upcoming budget.

Aslam said that the budget figures for the new fiscal year would begin to surface in May.

The Advisor emphasized that work is actively underway on the preparation of the upcoming budget, and it is premature to announce any final figures or dates at this stage.