Open Menu

KP Budget 2025-26 To Be Surplused: Muzzammil Aslam

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

KP budget 2025-26 to be surplused: Muzzammil Aslam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzzammil Aslam on Tuesday stated that the next fiscal budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be a surplus people-centric, development-oriented, and historic in nature.

In a statement issued here, he said the recent media reports regarding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 are entirely baseless and clarified that the KP Finance Department has not released any figures related to the upcoming budget.

Aslam said that the budget figures for the new fiscal year would begin to surface in May.

The Advisor emphasized that work is actively underway on the preparation of the upcoming budget, and it is premature to announce any final figures or dates at this stage.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

3 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

3 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

5 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

18 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

18 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan