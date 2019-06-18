KP budget contains record development outlay of Rs. 319 billion for 1380 projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2019-20 contains a record development outlay of Rs. 319 billion, Rs. 236 billion for settled districts and Rs. 83 billion for the merged districts

The budget was presented by Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Khan Jhagra in the provincial assembly on Tuesday.

The total outlay of the budget is Rs. 900 billion out of which Rs. 639 billion are reserved for settled districts and Rs. 162 billion to be spent in the merged districts. The budget surplus is estimated as Rs. 45 billion.

The amount of Rs. 162 billion for merged district is 62 percent higher than last year's budget.

Briefing members of the provincial assembly, Finance Minister said the ADP of Rs. 319 is record development outlay which is only 8.9 lower than Punjab's ADP of Rs. 350 billion and Rs. 34 billion greater than Sind's ADP of Rs. 285 billion.

A total of 1380 projects are included in ADP and allocations to new projects have also increased from 13% or Rs. 10 billion last year to 34% or Rs. 37 billion this year.

In the speech, Finance Minister said provincial government has not only increased development budget but also made a record reduction in throw-forward by Rs. 203 billion.

The total ADP size of Rs. 319 billion is nothing short of revolutionary, remarked KP Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra.

He said at the start of the year forecasts showed that without any reform our development budget for this year would be as low as Rs. 119 billion, including Foreign Development Assistance. Almost 36 % lower than this year.

This would have made a throw forward already in access of six years cross 10 years and average allocation to a project to be less than 10%.

To correct this anomaly, not only did we divert Rs. 95 billion savings to development, but we reviewed 1380 projects one by one and for the settled districts we reduced the throw forward by Rs. 203 billion, he added.

Finance Minister said while analyzing the last 15 years, we also found one third of ADP spend had no direct public or economic impact due to spending money on buying land, cars and building new offices.

We slashed such spending and diverted the money to projects that impact the public, he continued.

In the development budget, funding was made on priority basis keeping education and Health on top of the list followed by Roads and Water, Taimur explained.

Sharing some details of ADP, he said Rs. 5.9 billion, a 100 increase, has been reserved for Tourism, Youth and sports sector.

For Urban Development including development of Peshawar, an amount of Rs. 6.7 billion is earmarked, a 67% increase.

Science & Technology and IT, Rs. 0.64 billion, a 62 percent increase. For Forestry sector, Rs. 4.8 billion earmarked, an increase of 43%, Industries Rs. 1.5 billion, 40% increase and Higher Education Rs. 5.7 billion, 40% increase.

Furthermore, for the first time ever, Rs. 1.1 billion has been earmarked as a special fund for the least developed distrists including Kolai Palas, Battagram, Tank, Kohistan Upper, Shangla, Chitral Upper and Lower and Hangu.

With a separate programme for Torghar and significant ADP funding for Dir this means that the least developed districts across the province are being funded regardless of the political affiliation of their representatives.

Giving a break-up of development fund of Rs. 83 billion for merged districts, Finance Minister said Rs. 24 billion to fund the creation of 17000 new jobs and the regularization of the levies and khassadars.

Rs. 59 billion to add to the normal merged districts ADP of Rs. 24 billion, making total development spend equal to Rs. 83 billion.

The ADP of merged districts will also be given additional funding from block allocation of Rs. 59 billion under the 10 years developmental plan for bringing tribal districts at par with the settled districts.

Finance Minister said he feel pride to say that both federal government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fulfilled their commitments to pay their 3% divisible pool share for the development of the merged districts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he continued, has contributed Rs. 11 billion from its share of the Federal Divisible Pool for merged districts and the Finance Department has also set up a separated accounting mechanism to ensure that the funds are spent where intended.