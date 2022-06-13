UrduPoint.com

KP-Budget-Peshawar-3

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KP-Budget-Peshawar-3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Minister said that Rs26,458 million would be spent on agriculture, Rs4191 on Aukaf, Religious Affairs, Rs73 million on Bureau of Statistics, Rs71653 million on communication and works, Rs227,087 million for elementary and secondary education, Rs29203 million on energy and power, Rs4191 million for environment, Rs1607 million for excise and taxation, Rs32,446 million through finance, Rs6433 million through forestry, Rs6655 million through general administration, Rs205,725 million for health, Rs34,191 million through higher education, Rs101,572 million for home and Rs823 million for housing sectors.

Likewise, Rs4926 million were allocated for industries, Rs1808 million for information and public relations, Rs2990 million for information technology, Rs25725 million for irrigation, Rs1033 million for labour, Rs14377 million for law and justice, Rs22337 million for local government, Rs1426 million for mines and mineral, Rs64372 million for planning and development, Rs3616 million for population welfare, Rs23071 million for public health engineering, Rs30003 million for relief, rehabilitation and settlement, Rs3045 million revenue and estate, Rs6068 million for social welfare, Rs22017 million sports, culture and tourism, Rs2849 million through technical education, Rs12151 million for transport and Rs392 million for Zakat and Usher.

More/fam/

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Population Welfare Agriculture Government Million Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

40 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

45 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

51 minutes ago
 Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Pun ..

Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

1 hour ago
 Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

2 hours ago
 Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.