KP Budget: Rs 106 Bln Allocated For HED

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday allocated Rs 106 billion for 86 projects in the Higher education Department in the budget 2022-23.

Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra while presenting the budget in the KP Assembly said that amount of Rs 5.3 billion was allocated for universities in the annual development program (ADP).

He said that nine universities would be setup with a total cost of Rs 24 billion for which Rs 3.3 billion were allocated in the current financial year.

The minister said that Rs 8.

4 billion would be spent on giving full university status to seven sub-campuses in Mardan, Hangu, Shangala, D. I Khan, Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Buner, adding that Rs 510 million were earmarked in the budget for the purpose.

Taimur said that Rs 1.2 billion were allocated for stability and financial assistance of five universities, adding that total cost was Rs. 9.6 billion.

Moreover, he said, Rs. 2.6 billion were allocated out of total Rs 42.5 billion for establishing 129 colleges under the annual development program.

