KP-Budget-Speech-4-PESHAWAR

The Finance Minister said KP Govt would improve conditions of 26,000 schools, 21 new teachers were being recruited, additional 3000 AS DEOs and 3000 schools leaders would be recruited for effective schools management besides financial resources would be provided for purchase of tablets for training of teachers for education of students in wake of COVID-19

Likewise, 1210 schools would be uplifted and that upgradation of 534 schools was underway, the Minister said, adding 300 new schools would be constructed in the province.

The Finance Minister said Rs1 billion were allocated for public sector universities and Rs500 million for establishment of Pak-Austria Fachashule Institute at Haripur, Rs110.6 million for UET Swat and Rs1.3 billion for construction of 74 Govt colleges.

He said Rs800 million allocated for 88MW Gabral Kalam hydropower project, Rs600 million for completion of 157MA Maidan hydropower project, Rs5.7 billion for rehabilitation of provincial roads, Rs4.2billion for dualization of Mardan-Swabi Road, Rs3.5 billion for rehabilitation and construction of roads in all divisions.

For clean drinking water, the Minister said Rs830 million were set aside and mega gravity flow water supply scheme at Mansera would be launched.

Rs200 million allocated for solorization of 400 water supply schemes, gravity and overhead schemes and Atla dam at Gadoon would be constructed for provision of clean water to Swabi district.

For uplift of urban and rural areas, he said Rs5 billion were allocated in the budget 2020-21, adding Rs3.9 billion would be spent on infrastructure and municipal services in specified districts with collaboration of EU, Rs1.8 billion for Warsak-Nasirbagh road, Rs55 billion for Peshawar Development Program.

For sports and tourism uplift, the Minister said Rs1.1 billion were earmarked under KITE program with financial assistance of World Bank, Rs440 million for rehabilitation of Arbab Niaz stadium, Rs330 million for construction of 1000 sports facilities and Rs1.9 billion for construction of new grounds in the provinces besides Rs370 million for construction of roads in Malakand and Hazara Division to promote tourism.

