UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP-Budget-Speech PESHAWAR-5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:05 PM

KP-Budget-Speech PESHAWAR-5

Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra said Rs73billion would be provided to merged areas under 10 years development program and during first three years focus would be made on education, health, employment and economic development while in the second phase concentration would given to infrastructure, roads and other mega projects with special focus on quick resulted oriented projects in the third phase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra said Rs73billion would be provided to merged areas under 10 years development program and during first three years focus would be made on education, health, employment and economic development while in the second phase concentration would given to infrastructure, roads and other mega projects with special focus on quick resulted oriented projects in the third phase.

Giving details of the uplift schemes and allocation for different sectors in merged areas, the Minister said Rs1 billion allocated for provision of medicines, medical supplies at hospitals, Rs1 billion for medical and non medical equipment, Rs 1 billion for recruitment of doctors in remote areas, Rs800 million for six types D hospitals through health foundation, Rs700 million for services of 100 specialist consultants, Rs10 million for regional blood centre, Rs100 million for nurses and paramedics recruitment, and Rs50 million for establishment of trauma centres at districts headquarters hospitals in merged districts.

For education sector, the KP Government has allocated Rs3.

7 billion for provision of stipends to male and female students of merged areas, Rs 2 billion for provision of basic and fulfillment of missing facilities through parents teachers committees, Rs 500 million for free books, Rs400 million for science and IT labs establishment, Rs 250 million for upgradation of 73 high schools to higher secondary level and 69 middle schools to high schools, Rs 50 million for education voucher schemes, Rs50 million for land acquirement for existing public colleges and construction of new buildings, Rs 490 million for transport facilities to colleges students and Rs 200 million for stipends to college students in merged areas.

The finance minister said the Government was also giving special attention on sports and tourism uplift in merged areas by allocating Rs1.2 billion for establishment and improvement of sports facilities in the budget 2020-21, Rs1.15 billion for youth development, Rs400 million for sports promotion, Rs100 million for startup program and Rs100 million for holding art and culture events in merged districts.

More/fam-slm

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Budget Male Government Blood Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

37 minutes ago

EU wrestles with virus rescue plan as China battle ..

2 minutes ago

KP allocates hefty amount for drinking water proje ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago

TMA, ACB and WASCA continue cleaning of drainage s ..

2 minutes ago

BMW to slash 6,000 jobs this year: spokesman

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.