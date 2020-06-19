KP-Budget-Speech PESHAWAR-5

Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra said Rs73billion would be provided to merged areas under 10 years development program and during first three years focus would be made on education, health, employment and economic development while in the second phase concentration would given to infrastructure, roads and other mega projects with special focus on quick resulted oriented projects in the third phase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra said Rs73billion would be provided to merged areas under 10 years development program and during first three years focus would be made on education, health, employment and economic development while in the second phase concentration would given to infrastructure, roads and other mega projects with special focus on quick resulted oriented projects in the third phase.

Giving details of the uplift schemes and allocation for different sectors in merged areas, the Minister said Rs1 billion allocated for provision of medicines, medical supplies at hospitals, Rs1 billion for medical and non medical equipment, Rs 1 billion for recruitment of doctors in remote areas, Rs800 million for six types D hospitals through health foundation, Rs700 million for services of 100 specialist consultants, Rs10 million for regional blood centre, Rs100 million for nurses and paramedics recruitment, and Rs50 million for establishment of trauma centres at districts headquarters hospitals in merged districts.

For education sector, the KP Government has allocated Rs3.

7 billion for provision of stipends to male and female students of merged areas, Rs 2 billion for provision of basic and fulfillment of missing facilities through parents teachers committees, Rs 500 million for free books, Rs400 million for science and IT labs establishment, Rs 250 million for upgradation of 73 high schools to higher secondary level and 69 middle schools to high schools, Rs 50 million for education voucher schemes, Rs50 million for land acquirement for existing public colleges and construction of new buildings, Rs 490 million for transport facilities to colleges students and Rs 200 million for stipends to college students in merged areas.

The finance minister said the Government was also giving special attention on sports and tourism uplift in merged areas by allocating Rs1.2 billion for establishment and improvement of sports facilities in the budget 2020-21, Rs1.15 billion for youth development, Rs400 million for sports promotion, Rs100 million for startup program and Rs100 million for holding art and culture events in merged districts.

