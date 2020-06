(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The annual budget for the Financial Year, 2020-21 will be presented in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday at 03.00 p.m. It was notified here by the Provincial Assembly Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.