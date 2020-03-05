UrduPoint.com
KP Business Community Asked To Furnish Proposals For Industrial Policy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:27 PM

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan has urged upon the business community to furnish their proposals and recommendations for inclusion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industrial Policy 2020-30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan has urged upon the business community to furnish their proposals and recommendations for inclusion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industrial Policy 2020-30.

He was addressing a seminar on Roadmap for Economic Development in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of KP 'Initiatives and Future Plans' jointly organized by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Thursday.

Besides, Special Assistant to KP CM, Abdul Karim Khan, General Manager (GM) SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP board of Investment and Trade (BoIT), Hassan Daud Butt, Atlas Khan (Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), former president, FPCCI Haji Ghulam Ali, vice president, FPCCI Qaiser Khan Daudzai, Fazal Elahi, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Zahir Shah and others addressed the participants of the seminar.

During the seminar, SMEDA GM Javed Iqbal Khattak gave detailed briefing to the participants regarding ongoing projects of the authority for economic and industrial development in the province and newly merged districts.

KP Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) CEO Hassan Daud Butt said that under the new industrial policy various incentives were being offered for the industrial development of the newly merged districts.

He said beside industrial development the initiative would also generate employment opportunities.

He said that the world was now looking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in totally new style. Therefore, he said they should take maximum benefits of the emerging situation.

Director General (DG), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Atlas Khan, said that the authority was carrying campaign for creation of awareness in business community regarding international trade and arranging exhibitions and seminars for promotion of exports.

The special assistant assured that it was the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan that whatever recommendations were prepared here would be considered for inclusion in the industrial policy.

He said that whatever facilitation were demanded by the business community in any sector would be granted. However, he urged upon the business community to show unity in their files and ranks and even offered to play the role of mediator in this regard.

Abdul Karim Khan pledged that all hurdles in economic and industrial development in the province would be removed and incentives would be offered to turn Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into an area of opportunity.

Regarding complaints of the industries against Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), he hinted at bringing amendments in the Environmental Act.

