KP Businessmen Call On Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

KP businessmen call on Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and apprised him about the problems being faced by them due to lack of facilities at Azhakhel Dry Port in Nowshera district.

The delegation was led by prominent businessman and Convener of FPCCI's Standing Committee on Railways, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the delegation members apprised Federal Minister for Railways that after passage of one year, the Azakhel Dry Port has not become functional.

The dry port was inaugurated on Jan 10, 2020, but after passage of one and a half year it lacks basic facilities due to which businessmen were facing a lot of problems, they added.

Zia Sarhadi recalled that at time of inauguration some announcements also was made that the new dry port will provide one window operation facility while an export cargo train will be started to ply between Karachi and Peshawar.

The cargo train, Zia added, if started would provide a lot of facilities to exporters and businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who can book their export cargo from Azhakhel dry port.

He said KP blessed with a lot of mineral resources and other items including gems, marble, furniture, handicraft, carpet, honey, match etc.

All these items, he continued, were exported through transportation in goods trucks instead of Railway because of closure of cargo train.

Speaking to the delegation members, Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Swati said he was aware about the problems being faced by business community and taking measures for its resolution.

He also informed that the export cargo train and Afghan Transit Trade Goods Train will be leased out of private sector due to which the Azakhel Dry Port will also become functional.

