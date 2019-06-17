UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Businessmen Demand To Revise Axle Load Regime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

KP businessmen demand to revise Axle load regime

Businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected the Axle load regime, implemented by National Highways Authority, what they called it as against their interest and investors, asked to review the decision for smooth functioning of the industries in the country

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected the Axle load regime, implemented by National Highways Authority, what they called it as against their interest and investors, asked to review the decision for smooth functioning of the industries in the country.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Faiz Muhammad Faizi while addressing a news conference at the chamber house here on Monday said that the National Highway Authority had introduced the Axle load regime, restricting limit of tonnage of container at 24 tons from 30 tons.

He said that policy was against interest of investors and business growth and such unilateral decisions unacceptable to them, he warned.SCCI chief said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already disadvantage due to far away from the sea-city, while the government such anti-business policies would further affect the exports and industries of the province.He expressed fear that the after implementation of the regime, the Afghan Transit trade business, would shift from Pakistan to Iran.

Essentially, he added that the export-oriented industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be adversely affected.The chamber Vice president, Haris Mufti, Industrialist Association Hayatabad president, Zarak Khan Khattak, SVP Ayub Zarkori, former APTMA provincial president and SCCI president, Afan Aziz, Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Attaur Rehman, former president Haji Mohammad Afzal, traders, SCCI executive body members, industrialists, traders and people attached with Afghan transit Trade business were present during the press conference.

Faiz Muhammad said that the KP industries are primarily dependent on containerized shipment on road for DTRE/LC/FATR/Afghan Transit.

He said the gross weight of sealed containers as per international standard is 30 ton per average but the ordinance limits tonnage of container at 24 ton.He furthermore informed that around 350 containers were being stuck up at various weigh stations in Sindh and Punjab following the implementation of the decision by National Highway Authority.SCCI president elaborated that it is technically impossible to transport 30 ton sealed container from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which can disable traders these areas to work in DTRE/Bonded/LC/FATR regimes as sealed containers are required for the said purpose.

Furthermore, he alleged that conspiracy was being hatched to further damage the war-affected business of KP.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Business Iran Punjab Road Haripur Chamber NHA Commerce Mufti From Government Industry Weight

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives credentials of UAE Ambassa ..

21 minutes ago

National Assembly sees uproar over not issuing of ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Nuclear Blackmail List Must be Met With Inc ..

3 minutes ago

5-day oil painting workshop begins at Alhamra Art ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Security Service Arrests IS Militant for ..

3 minutes ago

US Keeps Blocking Reappointment of WTO Appellate B ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.