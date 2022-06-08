UrduPoint.com

KP Businessmen Invited To Participate In Int'I Expo 'IDEAS-2022'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 09:54 PM

The Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO) has invited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to participate in the International Defence Exhibition, IDEAS-2022, scheduled to be held in mid of November this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO) has invited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to participate in the International Defence Exhibition, IDEAS-2022, scheduled to be held in mid of November this year.

The invitation was extended by DEPO Director Coordinator Brig (rtd) Naveed Azam Cheema during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here at the Chamber's House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by SCCI's Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice President Javed Akhtar, Former President Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar President Waheed Arif Awan, and DEPO Deputy Director Major (rtd) Muhammad Ali Cheema, and exporters/representatives of small arms manufacturing units in Peshawar.

Naveed Cheema informed the meeting about the aim and objectives of the DEPO especially about its role in export facilitation.

The DEPO senior official revealed that the organization was going to hold the IDEAS-2022 exhibition from 15th to 18th November 2022 and asked the SCCI's members to ensure their participation in this mega event, which aimed at promoting indigenous manufacturing and increasing the demand of local products in international markets.

He stressed the need of exporters' participation in similar international exhibitions as they can convey their issues to relevant authorities through such platforms.

Earlier, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad said enhancement of exports was essential to stabilize the local economy.

The SCCI chief stressed the need for long term collaboration and close liaison between chamber and DEPO to promote locally manufactured products in domestic and international markets, besides resolving the issues faced by exporters and manufacturers by taking them up with relevant authorities.

He said the small manufacturers who had been manufacturing arms for more than hundred years were duly acknowledged by international customers, adding that these manufacturers were an asset of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rest of the country.

Therefore, he emphasized, the problems of these manufactures should be addressed readily to enhance exports of the country.

The chamber president assured the DEPO team of full participation of its members in the IDEAS exhibition.

In the end, the DEPO Deputy Director gave a presentation and highlighted DEPO's main features, programmes, role, interventions and future intends.

