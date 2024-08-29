KP Cabinet Approves 791 New Police Vacancies For Tank, Lakki Marwat
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin in chair on Thursday approved 791 new police vacancies for Tank and Lakki Marwat districts to strengthen capacity of the force.
The Cabinet also approved 16 vacancies of the prosecutors for effective pursuance of the terrorism cases in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Additional 10 armours vehicles for police also approved.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil society, health professionals call to regulate iTFAs in all foods2 minutes ago
-
Govt. to meet shortage of teaching faculty in AJK's public-sector medical colleges on priority: AJK ..2 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Kotri roof collapse incident2 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts district Kohat2 minutes ago
-
IHC summons police officials for recovery of PTI founder's security in-charge12 minutes ago
-
News, information veracity, credibility challenging task for journalists in digital media epoch: Spe ..12 minutes ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all roads, underpasses are clear: Mayor Karachi12 minutes ago
-
1216 out of 1230 complaints redressed in one day FESCO courts12 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing on appeal regarding disqualification22 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised removal of stagnant rainwater from cotton crops22 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to ensure provision of health facilities to people: Commissioner Sibi22 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves holding of Rehmatul Lilalameen (PBUH) Conferences32 minutes ago