KP Cabinet Approves 791 New Police Vacancies For Tank, Lakki Marwat

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM

KP Cabinet approves 791 new police vacancies for Tank, Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin in chair on Thursday approved 791 new police vacancies for Tank and Lakki Marwat districts to strengthen capacity of the force.

The Cabinet also approved 16 vacancies of the prosecutors for effective pursuance of the terrorism cases in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Additional 10 armours vehicles for police also approved.

APP/fam

