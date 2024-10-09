KP Cabinet Approves Amendments To Police Act 2017
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved amendments to the Police Act of 2017.
Law Minister, Aftab Alam in a statement said that proposed changes will soon be presented in the provincial assembly for approval.
He said that provincial government emphasized its commitment to enacting further legislation that prioritizes the public interest and safety.
Cheif Minister Ali Amin Gandaopur chaired the cabinet meeting.
