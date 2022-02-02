UrduPoint.com

KP Cabinet Approves Amendments To Police Service Rules For Women's Participation

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 11:50 AM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Police Service Rules to relax the participation criteria for women police personnel representing minorities belonging to the merged districts and other difficult areas

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan presided over the Cabinet meeting in which various agenda items including legislative framework and public welfare development measures were considered and approved.

A supplementary grant of Rs. 800 million for integrated areas and KP Censorship of Motion Picture Rules 2021 has been approved.

Approval was also extended to approve new fee schedules for the issuance of computerized driving licenses, regulation of online goods trading companies, amendments to the EATA Ordinance, the policy framework for public sector companies, and maternity benefits rules 2021.

