KP Cabinet Approves Budget 2021-22 Proposals

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

KP Cabinet approves budget 2021-22 proposals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Chair here Friday approved budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to CM KP for Information and Higher Education told media the KP Government Cabinet has approved budget proposals including Annual Development Program (ADP) 2021-22.

The Chief Minister KP has formally signed budget documents' copy after the cabinet meeting.

He said total outlaw of budget was over Rs 1,100 billion and Rs 317 billion approved for ADP 2021-22.

Bangash said there was no new taxes in budget and record allocation made for education, health, higher education, agriculture, communication and others projects.

More Stories From Pakistan

