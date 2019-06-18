UrduPoint.com
KP Cabinet Approves Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:23 PM

KP cabinet approves budget

The Provincial Cabinet here Tuesday with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the chair approved budgetary proposal for 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Provincial Cabinet here Tuesday with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the chair approved budgetary proposal for 2019-20.

Provincial Finance Minister Saleem Taimur Jhagra will present the provincial budget today (Tuesday afternoon) in the provincial assembly session.

A raise of 10 percent in salaries of provincial government employees and minimum labour wage Rs17,000 have been proposed in the provincial budget.

