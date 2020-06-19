UrduPoint.com
KP Cabinet Approves Budget Proposals, Estimates For Fiscal Year 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:54 PM

KP Cabinet approves budget proposals, estimates for fiscal year 2020-21

The Khyber Pakthunkhnwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the chair here Friday approved budgetary proposals and estimates with special focus on health sector for fiscal year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhnwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the chair here Friday approved budgetary proposals and estimates with special focus on health sector for fiscal year 2020-21.

As per budget proposals, maximum amount were allocated for health, education, agriculture, communication and annual development program in the tax free budget. The budget proposals and estimates were signed by the Chief Minister KP ahead of the budget speech of the Finance Minister.

Special focus was made on strengthening of health sector in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and annual development program for fiscal year 2020-21.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra presented the second budget of PTI Government in the provincial assembly session on Friday afternoon. The Minister in his budget speech said Rs 24 billion were earmarked for anti coronavirus emergency program in Khyber Pakthunkhwa in the budget 2020-21. He said a record Rs124 billion were allocated for health sector in budget 2020-21.

