KP Cabinet approves capital punishment for child abusers, harassers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Tuesday approved capital punishment for child abusers and harassers under Child Protection and Welfare Act and imposition of fine up to Rs 5 million, Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash told media briefing after the cabinet meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Tuesday approved capital punishment for child abusers and harassers under Child Protection and Welfare Act and imposition of fine up to Rs 5 million, Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash told media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Flanked by provincial information Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, he said the cabinet discussed the recommendations of a special committee of the provincial assembly for making the Child protection Act more rigorous and approved all the amendments including capital punishment, life imprisonment for child abusers and fine from Rs 2 million to Rs 5 million.

Similarly, the persons involved in child pornography would be awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 5 million fine while the person to be found guilty of blackmailing and cheating the children would be awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 2 million fine.

The accused to be involved in child smuggling would be give 14-year to 25-year imprisonment and Rs 5 million fine. The Names of convicted persons would be displayed on website of Child Commission and to be shared with NADRA so that they could not get any government or private job and not even travel in public transport.

Under the proposed amendment any person who would give job to the convicted person would be liable to the penalty of Rs 10 million and five year imprisonment.

Under the amendment act, the police would be bound to share all the audio, video devices and DNAs as evidence in cases related with child abuse, he said adding that the bill would be presented in the provincial assembly for final approval.

The cabinet issued directed to health department for provision of health facilities to far flung areas. The Chief Minister directed on the occasion to expedite process of activating the partially or completely closed health centres on public � private partnership.

He directed for chalking out a comprehensive plan to improve service delivery at all health centre under the health department. The CM also directed to speed up measures to provide Sehat Card Plus and Sehat Card in the merged districts.

The provincial cabinet approved Management of Youth Hostel Rules 2021, National Park Rule 2021, placement of office of the provincial ombudsman under Law department and names of six-member of board of governors for KP Provincial Services academy.

The cabinet also approved 1000 kanal of land for development of media enclave for registered journalists of Peshawar Press Club, Kamran Bangash said.

He said the media enclave would be set up in New Peshawar City previously known as Ghandhar City, adding that 10 marla plots would be allotted to as many as 564 members of the PPC while an Information Complex would also be established in the enclave.

The cabinet approved names for Academic Search Committee for recommending candidates for appointment as Vice Chancellors of seven public sector universities which would be sent to the Chancellor for the final approval.

It also approved new jurisdiction and categorization of 29 public sector universities in the wake of setting up of new universities in the province.

The cabinet approved Rs 2.677 billion supplementary grant for SNGPL for extending and rehabilitating the gas network in gas producing districts of the province.

On the occasion the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan welcomed and felicitated the new cabinet members including Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Faisal Amin Gandapur and Sahibzada Saeed and newly appointed Chief Secretary KP Shahzad Bangash.