KP Cabinet Approves Development Plan 2019-23; MPAs To Get Uplift Funds On Needs Basis

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:52 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the chair Tuesday approved four-year multi-sectoral development plan 2019-23 for the province aimed at developing hitherto neglected and backward areas

The cabinet approved a new Annual Development Program (ADP) policy for the province wherein the members of the provincial assembly would not be granted funds in the name of Constituencies rather the development funds would be utilized on need basis.

The Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra told the cabinet that from now onward the members of the provincial assembly would get development funds only on need basis.

The step would ensure no unjust distribution of development funds in any specific constituency or district.

The provincial cabinet also gave nod to grant of allowance for planning cadre employees of the province and 20 per cent rise in allowances of the secretariat employees. The allowance would be given to the employees on the basis of their performance.

The CM directed the administrative secretaries to prepare the rules to this effect in a month time.

The cabinet also approved giving the status of local constituencies to 25 sub-division of merged districts for the local government elections.

