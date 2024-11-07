KP Cabinet approves different resolutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Thursday approved forwarding of resolutions No. 72, 73, 83, 84, 85, 92, 94 and 95 adopted by the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Federal Government.

The decision was taken during KP cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur held at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting was attended by Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, the Senior Member of the board of Revenue, and relevant Administrative Secretaries.

The Constitution amendment bill, 2024 moved by Muhammad Javed Khan and four other MNAs was presented before the Provincial Cabinet which was regretted. The Law and Justice Division had forwarded the draft Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with the request that the Provincial Government may furnish views thereon.

It was aimed at amending Article 140A of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as including new Articles 140B, 140C and 140D regarding centralization of local government system.

The Cabinet pointed out that the “local government” is a devolved provincial subject vested in the provinces and by virtue of Article 140A of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Chapter-XIII of the Elections Act, 2017, each Province including the Federal Capital have enacted their own Local Government Acts which provide for the establishment of Local Government and the conduct of business by local governments according to the local needs.

The cabinet allowed transfer of 20 acre land from agriculture research department to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wildlife department for establishment of Mini Zoo at DI Khan.

The cabinet awarded the status of attached department to Staff Training Institute (STI), however it will not affect the status of the schedule vacancies of the PMS Officers. It also approved the appointment of Syed Murtaza Asghar Bukhari as CEO of Trans Peshawar (Urban Mobility Company).

The cabinet granted permission to Ijaz Ahmad (PMS - 17) to file a suit for damages against an individual who had unlawfully harassed him through repeated and baseless complaints.

It is worth mentioning that government servants are required prior approval from the Government to file such suits for damages against those filing frivolous and baseless complaints against them basically related to personal grudges.

The cabinet approved the installation and operation of Alaman Seyyam Sugar Mills Private Limited DI Khan and vowed to encourage such healthy competition among industrialists and investors.

APP/fam