KP Cabinet Approves Doubling Of Annual Financial Grant Of Peshawar Press Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa cabinet with Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan in chair Thursday approved doubling of annual finance grant for Peshawar Press Club from existing Rs. Three million to Rs. Six million.

The KP government will now provide Rs. Six million to PPC instead of Rs.

Three million on annual basis, said Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai while addressing a press briefing.

Information Minister was accompanied by Spokesman to KP government and Advisor to Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir.

Shaukat Yousafzai said Chief Minister has also directed for provision of financial grants to press clubs at Tehsil level.

He said government want to support media for improving its capabilities and for this purpose would continue to provide financial assistance.

