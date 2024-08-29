Open Menu

KP Cabinet Approves Draft Law For Address Of Grievances Of Overseas Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

KP cabinet approves draft law for address of grievances of overseas Pakistanis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakthunkhwa cabinet on Thursday approved a draft law for speedy addressal of problems and grievances of the overseas Pakistanis. The draft law includes a procedural mechanism for addressing problems and complaints of overseas Pakistanis and their families swiftly through a Commission to be headed by Chief Minister KP.

Chaired by Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, the cabinet also approved sending a passed joint resolution No 56 of the Provincial Assembly condemning the assassination of Palestinian’s Hamas Political Wing Leader, Ismail Hania in Iran wherein his ‘Shahadat’ was declared a big loss for the freedom movement of Palestine and extended support to peoples of Palestine for their independence struggle.

The cabinet also approved forwarding of another Resolutions No 65,66 and 67 of the KP Assembly to the Federation wherein abolishment of Indian illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir was demanded besides declaring Kashmir was a juggler vein of Pakistan.

Besides adopting other resolutions by the KP assembly, the cabinet also approved of sending a jointly passed resolution No 48 wherein attack on Pakistani consulate by Afghans miscrents at Germany has been strongly condemned.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Attack Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Palestine Iran Provincial Assembly Germany Hania Independence Cabinet

Recent Stories

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

3 minutes ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

41 minutes ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

4 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

5 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

5 hours ago
realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

5 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

10 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan