KP Cabinet Approves Draft Law For Address Of Grievances Of Overseas Pakistanis
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakthunkhwa cabinet on Thursday approved a draft law for speedy addressal of problems and grievances of the overseas Pakistanis. The draft law includes a procedural mechanism for addressing problems and complaints of overseas Pakistanis and their families swiftly through a Commission to be headed by Chief Minister KP.
Chaired by Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, the cabinet also approved sending a passed joint resolution No 56 of the Provincial Assembly condemning the assassination of Palestinian’s Hamas Political Wing Leader, Ismail Hania in Iran wherein his ‘Shahadat’ was declared a big loss for the freedom movement of Palestine and extended support to peoples of Palestine for their independence struggle.
The cabinet also approved forwarding of another Resolutions No 65,66 and 67 of the KP Assembly to the Federation wherein abolishment of Indian illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir was demanded besides declaring Kashmir was a juggler vein of Pakistan.
Besides adopting other resolutions by the KP assembly, the cabinet also approved of sending a jointly passed resolution No 48 wherein attack on Pakistani consulate by Afghans miscrents at Germany has been strongly condemned.
Recent Stories
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari awards Hilal-i-Imtiaz to Javelin star Arshad Nadeem58 seconds ago
-
Abbasi appointed parliamentary secretary1 minute ago
-
Tariq Khan appointed as parliamentary secretary1 minute ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested1 minute ago
-
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots3 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured in encounter11 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO hold open court in Ahamdpur East11 minutes ago
-
PPP district Malakand decides organizing Party at grassroots level11 minutes ago
-
8 more gas connections severed over laws violations11 minutes ago
-
2 officials dismissed for harassing female colleague11 minutes ago
-
Sales Tax refunds: FBR official speaks at APTMA workshop21 minutes ago
-
Harasser arrested via Safe City cameras21 minutes ago