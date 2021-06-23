UrduPoint.com
KP Cabinet Approves Draft Policy Of KPBCC To Take Examinations

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The provincial cabinet Wednesday approved the draft policy and authorized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards Chairmen's Committee (KPBCC) to take decisions about the examinations of metric and intermediate.

According to minutes' notification of 54th meeting of the provincial cabinet held on June 15 issued here that Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Department briefed the Cabinet that a meeting under the Chairmanship of Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education was held on June 7, with all Chairmen Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein a draft policy as per guidelines of the Federal Government was finalized.

Certain features of the draft policy were presented before the cabinet.

The forum was apprised that examinations will be taken only in elective subjects with mathematics and marks for compulsory subjects will be calculated from average marks in passed elective subjects plus mathematics.

Practical examinations will not be conducted and marks will be awarded as per marks obtained in written paper of the subject.

The condition of passing 40 percent subjects was also relaxed.

Examinations for the next session will be in all subjects.

Only vaccinated staff will perform duties at examination centers.COVID-19 SOPs will strictly be followed at examination centers.

The provisional cabinet approved the draft policy and authorized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards Chairmen's Committee (KPBCC) to take decisions accordingly.

