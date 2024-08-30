KP Cabinet approves enhancement of oil & gas royalty share, minimum wages for labourers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Saturday approved enhancement of Oil and Gas Royalty share from existing 10% to 15% for Karak, Hangu and Kohat districts.

The approval was given during the 12th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad chaired by KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The meeting was attended by Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries.

The cabinet meeting deliberated on measures pertaining to strengthening of police force in the province, strengthening legislative framework in livestock sector, players’ welfare, development and financial matters.

The cabinet has decided for holding Serat-Un-Nabi (S.A.W) Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Conferences on provincial, divisional and district levels and in this respect grant in aid were approved as required.

Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that the special and graceful arrangements may made for the conferences.

To strengthen police force in the province, the cabinet approved the creation of 791 posts of different ranks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for Tank and Lakki Marwat districts. The cabinet also approved creation of 5 supernumerary posts of Subedar BPS-14 in Dir Upper Levey (Provincial).

Provincial cabinet has approved the creation of posts of senior public prosecutor BS-19 for Police Stations of Counter Terrorism Department in Directorate of Prosecution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To train police in southern and merged districts, the cabinet approved establishment of Police Training school at D.I.Khan. Monetization of uniform of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was also given approval in the meeting.

The cabinet has approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oversees Pakistani Commission Bill, 2024. This bill is aimed at addressing the grievances of overseas Pakistanis relating to complaints and suggestions of overseas Pakistanis to concerned offices and to deal with ancillary matters.

The provincial cabinet has approved the draft of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration of Brick Kiln Bill, 2024. The proposed bill aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for registering, establishing and operating brick kilns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bill also seeks to prevent misuse of precious agricultural land for non-agriculture purposes.

To regulate and control the zoonotic disease in the livestock sector in the province and ensure safety to protect and improve the health of animals and human beings, the livestock, fisheries and cooperative department presented a draft bill ‘The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zoonotic Disease Control Act, 2024’ in the cabinet meeting which was given approval. Chief Minister while discussing the agenda item emphasized for awareness of the public on the issue.

The Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative Department presented draft bill of the ‘The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Animal Feed Stuff and Compound Feed Act, 2024 in the cabinet meeting which was approved. The aim of the bill is to regulate the manufacture, storage supply and transport for sale and marketing of feed stuff and compound feed in the province.

The cabinet has approved amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Birth Death, Marriages and Divorce or Dissolution of Marriages (Registration and Certification) Rules 2021.

The cabinet has accorded approval for 500 million additional seed money, to be provided in two phases, for sports Endowment Funds Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is pointed out that the total available seed money of 120 million seed money is insufficient to fully address the needs of players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval for expenditure of rupees 8.835 million incurred during the recent flood emergency response activities in 13 districts of the province. This was approved as per the declaration of emergencies in these districts under National Disaster Management (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (Amendment) Act, 20219. The provincial cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval for expenditure of rupees 143.59 million incurred during the evacuation/repatriation of Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan.

The cabinet has approved the transfer of ownership of property of CEDAR Golf Course from Deputy Commissioner Swat to Sports and Tourism Department.

The cabinet has approved inclusion of deleted scheme namely improvement/widening/rehabilitation from Main Sadozai Hangu Road District Hangu ADP Project.

The subject road serves as vital link connecting various towns and villages in District Kurram and Orakzai and crucial transportation artery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet has approved the enhancement of minimum rates of wages from 32000/- to rupees 36000/- per month for adult unskilled, juvenile and adolescent workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet has approved execution of safe city project Peshawar on G2G basis in light of the KPPRA rule 3(2)(c). The cabinet also approved financing of the project at cost of rupees 2.2 billion through supplementary grant.

The cabinet approved enhancement of allocation to the AIP Scheme ‘Economic Revitalization of the district North Waziristan compensation for the business lost (phase-II) for the current financial year 2024-25 to rupees 1500.000 million through approval of supplementary grant.

The cabinet has approved stoppage of the eid package fund and subsequent re-appropriation of the unutilized funds to the Philanthropic Contributions Fund. Philanthropic Contributions Fund is a new initiative of the provincial government for the assistance of the deprived segments of the society.

The cabinet has approved relaxation of ban for creation posts for the employees of various category in Health Department during the current financial year whose services were regularized under section 3 of the Regularization Act, 2021 & 2022 and in light of the judgement of Peshawar High Court.

The cabinet also approved grant in aid for the registered press clubs and Bar Councils in the province.

The cabinet has approved the name provincial member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of three years as provided under section 4 of the IRSA Act 1992.