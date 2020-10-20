KP cabinet approves establishment of 16 Sasta Insaf Bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ):The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday approved the establishment of 16 'Sasta Insaf Bazaars' across the province.

In the first phase four such Sasta Insaf Bazaars will be established at provincial headquarter and two each at divisional level.

This would be gradually extended to all districts to ensure affordable supply of food items to the people and will be open 7 days a week.

The provincial cabinet met here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of all departments.

According to the decision of the cabinet, essential daily items including flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses, chicken and vegetables will be available at cheaper rates from the general market. The government will provide free shops. The initiative will initially cost Rs 100 million.

The government would ensure that water, washrooms, security, sanitation, are properly arranged in these markets. These markets are being set up immediately and would be run by Management Committees to be formed in order to ensure better management of these markets and availability of essential commodities at all times.

Speaking in the cabinet meeting, the chief minister said that the provision of daily commodities of life to the people at cheap and inexpensive rates is the prime priority of his government.

Reiterating his commitment, the chief minister who presided over the cabinet meeting, directed the Planning and Development Department to immediately formulate workable proposals for the execution of Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal adding that getting self-sufficiency in food and other agro based commodities will be the focus area of his government and all resources would be put on ground to ensure food security.

The Chief Minister directed the members of the Cabinet to frequently visit the bazaars and markets to ensure availability of food items at fixed official rates.

The Chief Minister further directed that the supply of flour at subsidized rates should be ensured up to the level of Village Council.

The Cabinet was briefed about the price control system in the province and the prices of various food items in the province and it was told that the prices of essential commodities other than tomatoes and chicken have remained stable throughout the province during the last few weeks.

The cabinet was told that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has emerged at number-one in the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal in the placement of price-lists of essential commodities of daily life conspicuously on all shops.

The cabinet appreciated the administration and the Tiger Force for the efficient performance to control the prices of essential commodities.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the situation of wheat and sugar in the province and was told that the provincial government was purchasing five lac metric tons wheat from PASCO and out of which 2 lac metric tons had reached and PASCO have been asked to arrange another 1 lac metric ton while 160,000 metric tons of wheat is being imported and efforts are being made to store 8-9 million metric tons of wheat in the province by January next year.

The cabinet also approved to increase the quantity of wheat issued to local flour mills at discounted rates from 3,000 metric tons per day to 4,000 metric tons.

The Cabinet was informed that arrangements have been made in the province and online supply of essential commodities has been started in the three merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

The meeting was further informed that the number of farmers markets established in the province has been increased from 65 to 80. Items will be available at 5 to 10 per cent lower prices.

The provincial cabinet agreed to the establishment of primary health care management committees and health care management committees in order to give enhanced financial autonomy to the basic health units, rural health centers and other devolved services in the health sector that will further make the health services more efficient at grassroots level.

These committees would be headed and participated by senior doctors, representatives of the district administration, secretary of the concerned village council and TMAs along with the members from community.

These committees would enjoy financial autonomy to undertake all these spelled out work. The cabinet approved the names of board of governors for the unofficial members of the Health Foundation and dissolved the board of governors of MTI Bannu for inefficient and ineffective performance.

The charge of the dissolved board will rest with Board of Governors of Hayatabad Medical Complex for the time being. The cabinet directed to finalize names for the new BOG for MTI Bannu at the earliest.

The cabinet also amended certain sections of the MTI Appellate Tribunal Rules 2020. The cabinet also approved to sign MoU between NADRA and Health Department for the extension of Sehat Insaf Card to hundred percent of the population.

The cabinet also approved the minimum sugarcane rate Rs.200 maund and beat Rs.180 maund respectively for the year 2020-21. The cabinet also approved the crushing season to start from November 15, 2020.