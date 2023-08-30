Open Menu

KP Cabinet Approves Grant For Setting Up Of Forensic Lab

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KP cabinet approves grant for setting up of Forensic Lab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The ninth meeting of caretaker provincial cabinet on Wednesday approved supplementary grant for the establishment of Forensic Science Laboratory in Peshawar.

The cabinet meeting chaired by caretaker chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan.

The caretaker ministers, advisers, special assistants and other high officials attended the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting included seven points.

Cabinet approved revision of PC One of Janikhel Bannu Police Station.

The caretaker cabinet approved the nomination of senior judge Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Khan as an administrative judge for anti-terrorism courts on the recommendation of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

The cabinet decided to form a sub-committee under the chairmanship of senior member board of Revenue for the Service Rules 2023 of the employees of the Provincial Ombudsman Office.

It also decided to send PC One of Women and Children Liaquat Memorial Teaching Hospital to be established in Kohat district to the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

The cabinet decided to send PC-I of National Program for Improvement of Water Courses in Pakistan Phase II-KPC to PDWP for a revisit.

The caretaker cabinet approved the recommendations of the committee regarding a case of teachers police public school teachers in the light of Supreme Court orders and constituted a committee under the chairmanship of caretaker minister Syed Masood Shah to ensure its implementation.

