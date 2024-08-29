Open Menu

KP Cabinet Approves Holding Of Rehmatul Lilalameen (PBUH) Conferences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 08:10 PM

KP Cabinet approves holding of Rehmatul Lilalameen (PBUH) Conferences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to officially organize Rehmatul Lilalameen (PBUH) conferences at provincial, divisional and district levels.

This was decided during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair.

In these conferences, competition of Naat Khwani and Qerat besides special sessions on Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would be held.

The ulema and religous leaders would shed light on different aspects of the Seerah of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the light of Quran and Sunnah.

