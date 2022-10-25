KP Cabinet Approves Jadoon's Appointment As CEO KP-OGCL
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 07:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the appointment of Mr. Amer Khan Jadoon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KP-OGCL) on Tuesday.
The cabinet has also approved draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022.