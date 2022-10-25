The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the appointment of Mr. Amer Khan Jadoon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KP-OGCL) on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the appointment of Mr. Amer Khan Jadoon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KP-OGCL) on Tuesday.

The cabinet has also approved draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022.