KP cabinet approves Koh-e-Suleiman Conservancy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakkhunkhwa cabinet on Tuesday approved Koh-e-Suleiman conservancy scattered over 58,487 Hectare located at Darazinda D. I Khan.

The decision was made during a meeting of the cabinet presided over by Chief Minister, Mahamood Khan.

The KP government has carried out proper feasibility reports of the conservancy and formal agreements have been signed with local communities and elders for their active involvement.

The boundaries of conservancy touches South Waziristan, Balochistn, Darazinda Sub-Division and Balochistan.

According to Forestry Environment and Wildlife Department said that the cnservancy will be habitat for Suleiman Markhor, common leopard, fox, Afghani Urail, vulture, wolf, striped hyena, jackal, hawks, eagales , owls and patridges.

The Koh-e-Suleiman rich biodiversity include 54 species of plant , shrub, herbs of medical importance and the largest pure stand Chilghoza ( Pinus Geradiana) forest.

The KP government has achieved target of protecting 15 % area of the total areas of the province with an aim to conserve, protect and increase wildlife and other biodiversity.