KP cabinet approves KP Land Acquisition Rules, SOPs for tourists' destinations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Thursday chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan has approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Acquisition Rules 2020 that will also be applicable in the merged districts

The cabinet also approved formation of a National Commission comprising tribal elders to assist in the process of land acquisition and its procurement.

Briefing media about the cabinet decision after the meeting, Information Adviser Ajmal Wazir has said that cabinet also approved development of Galyat and other tourist areas in Abbottabad District to promote tourism.

He stated that Galyat Development Authority has approved Board of Authority consisting of four government, five private members and two members of the provincial assembly while the opposition member will also be given representation.

Ajmal Wazir said that the provincial cabinet has also approved the establishment of Heritage Field Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aimed at providing best opportunities to youth in the field of archeology so that they could utilize their talents for development of archaeologically rich Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet approved nomination of three non-official members for the search council set up for the Healthcare Commission besides nomination of three government members for the Health Foundation's search council for a term of three years.

The nominated members include Ghulam Qadir Khan, former Secretary Health (BS-21), Dr Parveen Azam Dost Welfare Foundation and Prof (retd) Dr Khalid Mufti, former Principal Khyber Medical College.

He said that the provincial cabinet also approved appointment of two directors for KPOGDCL including Mohammad Saeed Khan Jadoon and Shahid Karim.

The meeting also accord approval to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Prisons) Amendment Act 2020 which will later be tabled before the assembly for approval.

The amendment, according to Ajmal Wazir was aimed at establishing a welfare fund for prisons, regulate industries in prisons for skill and vocational development and ensure safety of prisons and the inmates.

The Adviser said that the provincial cabinet approved setting up two police stations in Karak district to prevent gas theft and ensure security of gas installations adding that the cabinet approved draft bill of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education Act, 1972 to represent industries, higher education, university of engineering, university of technology, etc. in the board.

At the same time, establishment of offices at regional level was also one of the objectives.

He stated that the cabinet approved deputing consultants under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) strengthen the linkages between K-P districts and the recently merged tribal districts and ensure sustainable development, prosperity and well-being of the merged districts.

The provincial cabinet also approved SOPs exclusively for tourist destinations including face masks, gloves, sanitizers, soap and clean water supply, screening of guests, temperature checking, social distance, etc.

He informed that it was decided to launch public awareness campaigns in print, electronic and social media adding Committees consisting of district administration, hotel management, tourism related associations will also be formed to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Tourist places will be opened to the public in stages as only families will be allowed followed by bachelors in the second phase adding that the final decision to open tourist places will be taken in consultation with the federal government.

The cabinet has declared ban on supply of flour from Punjab to K-P as unconstitutional and appealed to Punjab Chief Minister and the Federal Government to intervene and resolve the issue so that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not face problems in future.

The Cabinet unanimously decided that the government elected by the people would take all necessary steps to protect the rights of the people of the province adding the cabinet also directed the food department to consider Pasco and import options in order to make sure flour supply.

He informed that the Chief Minister specifically directed the Food Department to play its active role in this regard and continue its efforts for the procurement of wheat locally in collaboration with the district administration.

Ajmal Wazir further said that action will be taken in case of non-implementation of SOPs adding Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed the administration of all districts to take action against those who do not implement SOP.

He said that plazas and markets have been sealed in different districts for violating SOPs on the directives of the Chief Ministe adding lockdown was relaxed on the condition that special care would be taken and the SOPs followed adding strict action was being taken against those creating artificial shortage of petrol and many many petrol pumps causing artificial shortage were sealed and further action will be taken.