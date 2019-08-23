KP Cabinet approves Legal Aid bill for provision of free legal services to womenfolk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai Friday informed that meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmud Khan has approved KP Legal Aid Bill that would enable women to pursue cases of their rights in courts smoothly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai Friday informed that meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmud Khan has approved KP Legal Aid Bill that would enable women to pursue cases of their rights in courts smoothly.

Briefing the media about the decisions of provincial cabinet, he said that a legal agency would be formulated under Legal Aid Bill that would facilitate womenfolk who are unable to bear the expenses of litigation.

He said that cabinet has also approved amendment in Muslim Family Laws Act 2019 dealing with Shia sect and as approved by the National Assembly for its implementation in the province.

He said that provincial cabinet also approved budget under Local Government Act for those union and village councils who could not get their budget passed from the respective forum due to certain reasons.

Information Minister informed that 383 kilometers of road situated in merged districts have been given to KP Highway Authority from Communication and Works Departments aiming better maintenance and rehabilitation of highways and roads.

He said the cabinet declared educational boards as Essential Service Sector to improving productivity and performance. He said that election of unions in government schools have been suspended to keep politics separate from educational institutions.

FATA Development Authority has also been abolished by the cabinet and undergoing projects have been given to the concerned departments, Shaukat told media.

The cabinet also approved arbitration boards to resolve the grievances of staff in Medical Teaching Institutes adding the boards would be headed by retired high court judges. He informed media that cabinet has also approved Health Professional Allowances for doctors working in various teaching facilities.

Power Crusher Act has also been approved by the cabinet under which action would be taken against crushing units polluting the surrounding areas.

The cabinet approved two sub-divisions and four Tehsils for Peshawar district including City, Saddar, Matani and Shah Alam Tehsils.

"Reproductive Healthcare and Rights Bill-2019 was given nod by the cabinet for submission before the provincial assembly.

Under the bill awareness would be created among masses regarding family planning and the department concerned would be responsible to facilitate the married couple in this regard.

The cabinet approved proposed amendment in CRPC 1898, section 14-A authorizing Special Magistrate to hear cases related to forest, minerals, adulteration in edible items, government lands, encroachments, Municipal services, building control and motor vehicles' rules violation.

The Minister said approval of the proposed amendment was to ensure good governance policy of the government.

The cabinet also approved amendments in succession act 1925 under which NADRA would issue letter of administration and succession certificates to legal heirs of a deceased person as per his/her family registration certificate.

It also approved transfer of 54 Kanal extra land of Khanpur dam from WAPDA to PESCO for installation of a grid station.

The cabinet approved revived posts of 157 Road Inspectors in Department Communication and Works to ensure reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood damaged roads.

Black topping of 35 kilometer long Minglor to Malamjabba road was approved by the cabinet while it also approved payment of Rs 22.520 million amount under the head of rent to the families displaced during construction of tunnels on Swat motorway.

The cabinet approved setting up of Project Implementation Unit to ensure missing facilities including electricity, water supply, furniture, boundary walls, additional rooms, IT labs and others at government higher secondary schools.

The cabinet approved amendment in Emergency Rescue Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act 2012 under which the qualification and eligibility conditions for recruitment of District Emergency Officer BS-18 and Emergency Officer BS-17 would be made part of the act.

The cabinet approved board of Directors for Shelter Homes recently set up in the province, draft bill of KP Levies and Khasadar Force Act and payment of stipends to prayer leaders by Auqaf Department.