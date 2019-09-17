KP cabinet approves merger of Khasadar, Levies forces into KP police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Tuesday formally approved permanent merger of Khasadar and Levies forces into provincial police.

Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai told media that the cabinet has approved "Khasadar Force (absorption in KP police) Rules 2019" and "Levies Force (absorption in KP police) Rules 2019".

He said after permanent merger of the two forces the staff would be entitled for all privileges, facilities and benefits which are being enjoyed by KP police personnel.

The cabinet meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan also approved KP special police force regularization act 2019 under which the services of all contract or fixed pay police personnel till date of August 1, 2019 would be regularized.

Meanwhile the cabinet also approved promotions of BPS 16, 17, 18 and 19 officers of Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat in next grades.