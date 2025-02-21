Open Menu

KP Cabinet Approves Paid Internship For 650 BS Nursing Graduates

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM

KP cabinet approves paid Internship for 650 BS Nursing Graduates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has approved a one-year paid internship program for 650 BS Nursing graduates under the Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA).

These graduates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs31,000 and will undergo training in teaching hospitals across the province.

In an official statement, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtesham Ali, highlighted that, until now, there was no paid internship arrangement for BS Nursing graduates.

He stated that after the launch of the BS program in PHSA-affiliated colleges, this issue emerged, prompting the Health Department to take urgent action and secure approval from the Cabinet.

“A month ago, I had assured the protesting students that a paid internship program would be arranged within a month. Today, we have fulfilled that commitment,” said Advisor Ihtesham Ali.

Additionally, the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Chairman PEPOS board along with the reconstitution of the board.

