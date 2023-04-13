KP Cabinet approves preparation of rules for general sales tax

UrduPoint.com

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has approved the preparation of rules for general sales tax on goods and services by meeting the final condition of the IMF.

Briefing media about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet decisions, CM Adviser for Finance, Himyatullah Mayar and Information Minister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel said that IMF's last condition was fulfilled today.

They said Rs 6 billion in revenue is to be generated from these rules.

They said currently the province has a draft of Rs14 billion while the salaries amount is Rs48 billion and the province was not in a position to pay it in advance due to the poor economic position of the province.

