KP Cabinet Approves Ramadan, Eid Package For One Million Poor Families
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 25th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Friday was approved a Ramadan and Eid package for one million underprivileged families across the province.
The Chief Minister directed that the package be distributed transparently, ensuring support for the poor, orphans, and transgender individuals.
He emphasized that families affected by terrorism should be included in the package and that special care should be given to disabled individuals, said a press release.
The package will cover all transgender persons in the province, and its distribution must be completed before the 15th of Ramadan.
The Finance Department was instructed to ensure salary payments for government employees by February 25. A grant of Rs. 4.92 million was approved for 15 orphan students studying at Abbottabad Public school.
The cabinet also approved renaming Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.
In compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling, funds were sanctioned to cover the increased land costs for the Cadet College Swat Phase-III project.
Additionally, Rs. 1,028.673 million was approved for the salaries of 3,687 teachers under the Elementary and Secondary education Foundation.
Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 were approved to improve bus terminal inspections.
A financial grant was sanctioned for the Auqaf Department.
The cabinet also approved an internship program for BS Nursing graduates, under which they will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 31,000.
Furthermore, amendments were made to the KP Government Rules of business 1985 for the Science, Technology, and IT sector.
Recent Stories
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Security reviews progress on development projects5 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves paid Internship for 650 BS Nursing Graduates5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian brothers: Aleem Khan5 minutes ago
-
CPO visits FIEDMC area, directs to beef up Chinese’ security5 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Mohallah Eidgah5 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves Ramadan, Eid package for one million poor families5 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts lecture on “Southeast Asia/ASEAN between the U.S. and China”5 minutes ago
-
Eagle Squads restructured for enhancing public safety5 minutes ago
-
Police thwart smuggling attempt of NCP goods5 minutes ago
-
UAJK hosts seminar on international mother languages day15 minutes ago
-
SAU Campus Umerkot to Host 2nd Int’l Conference on Medicinal Plants & Grazing Resources on Feb 2415 minutes ago
-
One killed, eight Injured in road accident25 minutes ago