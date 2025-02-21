Open Menu

KP Cabinet Approves Ramadan, Eid Package For One Million Poor Families

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 25th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Friday was approved a Ramadan and Eid package for one million underprivileged families across the province.

The Chief Minister directed that the package be distributed transparently, ensuring support for the poor, orphans, and transgender individuals.

He emphasized that families affected by terrorism should be included in the package and that special care should be given to disabled individuals, said a press release.

The package will cover all transgender persons in the province, and its distribution must be completed before the 15th of Ramadan.

The Finance Department was instructed to ensure salary payments for government employees by February 25. A grant of Rs. 4.92 million was approved for 15 orphan students studying at Abbottabad Public school.

The cabinet also approved renaming Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling, funds were sanctioned to cover the increased land costs for the Cadet College Swat Phase-III project.

Additionally, Rs. 1,028.673 million was approved for the salaries of 3,687 teachers under the Elementary and Secondary education Foundation.

Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 were approved to improve bus terminal inspections.

A financial grant was sanctioned for the Auqaf Department.

The cabinet also approved an internship program for BS Nursing graduates, under which they will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 31,000.

Furthermore, amendments were made to the KP Government Rules of business 1985 for the Science, Technology, and IT sector.

