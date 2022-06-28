KP Cabinet approves regularization of 58,000 adhoc teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet here on Tuesday approved regularization of about 58,000 adhoc teachers of grade 12 to16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet here on Tuesday approved regularization of about 58,000 adhoc teachers of grade 12 to16.

The Provincial Cabinet with the Chief Minister in chair approved regularization of all those teachers appointed on merit since 2017.

The Chief Minister said that Provincial Government has fulfilled yet another promise with the teachers community.