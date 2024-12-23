Open Menu

KP Cabinet Approves Relief Emergency After Declaring Kurram Calamity Hit District

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 09:56 PM

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CP) Cabinet approved the relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CP) Cabinet approved the relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district on Monday.

Briefing the media, after KP Cabinet meeting with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Chair, Adviser for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that Kurram district was declared calmity hit and approved relief emergency and relief activities on an emergency basis by the Cabinet.

The provincial government has directed expediting relief activities by the concerned authorities by ensuring medicines and edible products at Kurram. The relief emergency includes the provision of medicines, food and air service transportation that would continue till the restoration of peace in the area.

Speaking on the forum, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that people of Kurram wanted peace. He said that a handful of elements were trying to disrupt the situation which would be frustrating.

He said the presence of illegal weapons in the area and bunkers was unjustified.

The CM KP said that dismantling of bunkers and deweaponization were imperative for lasting peace in Kurram.

He made it clear that government has no policy to allow the carrying of arms and ammunition.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dub ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dubai Resilience Centre

10 seconds ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..

11 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of i ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International ..

Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tou ..

Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament

12 minutes ago
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 milli ..

Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024

12 minutes ago
 CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at ..

CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%

12 minutes ago
 MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions ..

MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..

12 minutes ago
 IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real ..

IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector

13 minutes ago
 Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New ..

Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025

13 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan