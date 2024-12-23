Open Menu

KP Cabinet Approves Relief Emergency After Declaring Kurram Disaster Hit District

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CP) Cabinet approved the relief emergency after declaring the Kurram disaster-hit district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CP) Cabinet approved the relief emergency after declaring the Kurram disaster-hit district on Monday.

Briefing the media, after KP Cabinet meeting with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Chair, Adviser for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that Kurram district was declared calmity hit and approved relief emergency and relief activities on an emergency basis by the Cabinet.

The provincial government has directed expediting relief activities by the concerned authorities by ensuring medicines and edible products at Kurram. The relief emergency includes the provision of medicines, food and air service transportation that would continue till the restoration of peace in the area.

Speaking on the forum, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that people of Kurram wanted peace. He said that a handful of elements were trying to disrupt the situation which would be frustrating.

He said the presence of illegal weapons in the area and bunkers was unjustified.

The CM KP said that dismantling of bunkers and deweaponization were imperative for lasting peace in Kurram.

He made it clear that the government has no policy to allow the carrying of arms and ammunition.

