KP Cabinet Approves Relief Emergency After Declaring Kurram Disaster Hit District
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CP) Cabinet approved the relief emergency after declaring the Kurram disaster-hit district on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CP) Cabinet approved the relief emergency after declaring the Kurram disaster-hit district on Monday.
Briefing the media, after KP Cabinet meeting with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Chair, Adviser for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that Kurram district was declared calmity hit and approved relief emergency and relief activities on an emergency basis by the Cabinet.
The provincial government has directed expediting relief activities by the concerned authorities by ensuring medicines and edible products at Kurram. The relief emergency includes the provision of medicines, food and air service transportation that would continue till the restoration of peace in the area.
Speaking on the forum, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that people of Kurram wanted peace. He said that a handful of elements were trying to disrupt the situation which would be frustrating.
He said the presence of illegal weapons in the area and bunkers was unjustified.
The CM KP said that dismantling of bunkers and deweaponization were imperative for lasting peace in Kurram.
He made it clear that the government has no policy to allow the carrying of arms and ammunition.
Recent Stories
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..
PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues3 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights3 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district1 minute ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights5 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock5 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district5 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution12 minutes ago
-
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives13 minutes ago
-
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered13 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law19 minutes ago
-
AC vows strict price monitoring19 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of inspector Ashiq Khan offered at Police Lines HQ20 minutes ago