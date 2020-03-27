UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Cabinet Approves Relief Package For 1.9m Families; Gives Rs 5b Relief In Provincial Taxes: Ajmal Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

KP Cabinet approves relief package for 1.9m families; gives Rs 5b relief in provincial taxes: Ajmal Wazir

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan Friday approved a relief package for 1.9 million families of the province and announced relief of Rs 5 billion in provincial taxes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan Friday approved a relief package for 1.9 million families of the province and announced relief of Rs 5 billion in provincial taxes.

KP Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir told media here after the cabinet meeting that details of the relief package would be disclosed soon, however, added that it would be benefited for one third population of the province.

The cabinet while extending closure date of educational institutes and public gatherings decided to keep all educational institutes and public places shut till May 31. Similarly, ban on public and private gatherings and ceremonies extended till April 30.

The cabinet extended public holidays in the province from March 28 to April 5 and decided to suspend all tests and interviews for new appointments till May 31, Ajmal said, adding that meanwhile all wholesale markets and religious events like Urs and festivals would be banned in the province till April 30.

The cabinet also decided to keep markets shut till April 10, however courier services and money transfer shops would be exempted from this ban.

The cabinet decided that inter and intra district transport services, OPDs at all district hospitals and dental services would remain suspended till April 5, he said.

In order to control the corona pandemic, the cabinet approved constitution of 500 rapid response teams to cope with any emergency. It was also decided that retired, students and other volunteers would be hired as back-up staff of health workers on daily wages.

The cabinet approved Rs 17.5 billion for procurement of wheat to meet the demand of the province, Ajmal said and added that people would be allowed to do shopping on CNIC and for the purpose the data of Benazir Income Support Program would be utilized.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction on overall measures taken so far in the province to overcome corona outbreak and also appreciated the cooperation of masses in this regard.

The cabinet noted that lockdown bore positive results and several precious lives were protected from being infected or death.

It emphasized upon the need of extending lockdown to keep the mortality figure minimum.

The cabinet expressed apprehension on delay in taking precautionary measures by Italy government and expressed grief over loss of many lives there due to corona pandemic.

It further observed that USA had also not taken the pandemic seriously due to which serious repercussions were emerging.

The cabinet decided to engage private sector hospitals in testing of coronavirus disease and expressed resolve to adopt more precautionary measures for one more month to wipe out corona.

The cabinet approved Rs 8 billion supplementary grant with immediate release of Rs 500 million for health department to purchase necessary equipments for all district hospitals to be exempted from KP Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

Ajmal said that the cabinet decided to set up fever clinic outside all public hospitals to control the spread of coronavirus.

The cabinet also approved SoPs for industrial estate and decided that all workers would be made bound to use sanitizer while entering or leaving the workplace. It also decided that owner of industrial units would make special arrangements for workers having fever, flu or cough to avoid outspread of coronavirus.

The industrial units would arrange gloves and masks for their workers and would ensure a distance of at-least 3 feet among each worker. Similarly the industrial units would arrange tissue papers for workers instead of cloth towel.

The cabinet also decided that factory workers above the age of 50 and females would be given 15-day leave with pay and suspected corona workers would be shifted to quarantine centre.

The owners of industrial units have been required to carry out disinfectant spray regularly in the factories and industrial units and also ensure cleanliness of washrooms. The owners of factories and industrial units would prominently put on display the SoPs in urdu language with the factory premises.

Related Topics

USA Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Holidays Italy Money March April May Market Media All From Government Cabinet Wheat Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Earth is our only home and preserving it is a join ..

9 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 27 Ma ..

1 minute ago

Waqar Younis hails paramedic staff's efforts again ..

1 minute ago

We can overthrow covid-19 threat with the cooperat ..

1 minute ago

Power supply disrupted from 38 feeders during rain ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.