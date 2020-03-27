KP Cabinet approves relief package for 1.9m families; gives Rs 5b relief in provincial taxes: Ajmal Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan Friday approved a relief package for 1.9 million families of the province and announced relief of Rs 5 billion in provincial taxes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan Friday approved a relief package for 1.9 million families of the province and announced relief of Rs 5 billion in provincial taxes.

KP Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir told media here after the cabinet meeting that details of the relief package would be disclosed soon, however, added that it would be benefited for one third population of the province.

The cabinet while extending closure date of educational institutes and public gatherings decided to keep all educational institutes and public places shut till May 31. Similarly, ban on public and private gatherings and ceremonies extended till April 30.

The cabinet extended public holidays in the province from March 28 to April 5 and decided to suspend all tests and interviews for new appointments till May 31, Ajmal said, adding that meanwhile all wholesale markets and religious events like Urs and festivals would be banned in the province till April 30.

The cabinet also decided to keep markets shut till April 10, however courier services and money transfer shops would be exempted from this ban.

The cabinet decided that inter and intra district transport services, OPDs at all district hospitals and dental services would remain suspended till April 5, he said.

In order to control the corona pandemic, the cabinet approved constitution of 500 rapid response teams to cope with any emergency. It was also decided that retired, students and other volunteers would be hired as back-up staff of health workers on daily wages.

The cabinet approved Rs 17.5 billion for procurement of wheat to meet the demand of the province, Ajmal said and added that people would be allowed to do shopping on CNIC and for the purpose the data of Benazir Income Support Program would be utilized.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction on overall measures taken so far in the province to overcome corona outbreak and also appreciated the cooperation of masses in this regard.

The cabinet noted that lockdown bore positive results and several precious lives were protected from being infected or death.

It emphasized upon the need of extending lockdown to keep the mortality figure minimum.

The cabinet expressed apprehension on delay in taking precautionary measures by Italy government and expressed grief over loss of many lives there due to corona pandemic.

It further observed that USA had also not taken the pandemic seriously due to which serious repercussions were emerging.

The cabinet decided to engage private sector hospitals in testing of coronavirus disease and expressed resolve to adopt more precautionary measures for one more month to wipe out corona.

The cabinet approved Rs 8 billion supplementary grant with immediate release of Rs 500 million for health department to purchase necessary equipments for all district hospitals to be exempted from KP Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

Ajmal said that the cabinet decided to set up fever clinic outside all public hospitals to control the spread of coronavirus.

The cabinet also approved SoPs for industrial estate and decided that all workers would be made bound to use sanitizer while entering or leaving the workplace. It also decided that owner of industrial units would make special arrangements for workers having fever, flu or cough to avoid outspread of coronavirus.

The industrial units would arrange gloves and masks for their workers and would ensure a distance of at-least 3 feet among each worker. Similarly the industrial units would arrange tissue papers for workers instead of cloth towel.

The cabinet also decided that factory workers above the age of 50 and females would be given 15-day leave with pay and suspected corona workers would be shifted to quarantine centre.

The owners of industrial units have been required to carry out disinfectant spray regularly in the factories and industrial units and also ensure cleanliness of washrooms. The owners of factories and industrial units would prominently put on display the SoPs in urdu language with the factory premises.