KP cabinet approves Rs 15 million grant for Peshawar Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet which met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair approved onetime special grant of Rs 15 million for Peshawar Press Club here on Tuesday.

The cabinet also approved Rs 5 million grant for Khyber Union of Journalists. The chief minister had announced those grants-in-aid during oath taking ceremony of the elected cabinet of the press club.

Meanwhile, election committee of the Peshawar Press Club held a meeting under the chairmanship of Muhammad Sharif Khan Mohmand.

The committee which comprises Shehzad Anjum, Nasir Dawar, Muhammad Daud and Arif Khan issued a final list of contesting candidates for the annual election 2020 of the press club.

In total, 57 candidates are in run, including five for post of president, four for vice president, three general secretary, five joint secretary, four finance while 36 candidates are contesting for governing body of the press club.

Polling will be held on December 28 at Zubair Mir Hall, Peshawar Press club. The polling would continue from 9.am to 4pm.