KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical transplantation regulatory authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah chairing cabinet meeting Thursday approved Rs. 60 million for KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority to regulate, control and monitor all human organ transplantation.

The meeting that was attended by cabinet members and administrative secretaries deliberated on different agenda items pertaining to public interest in the province.

The meeting also took decisions relating to health, energy, communication, adjudication, finance, emergencies, good governance and development matters.

The caretaker cabinet approved provision of Rs.60 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority and various committees constituted under KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Act 2014.

The cabinet approved the reconstitution of technical committee envisioned in KP Government Rest Houses and Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Act 2020.

Technically, the reconstitution was necessitated by shuffling in the provincial cabinet and reinvigorating the tourism sector. It was also directed that Commissioners Malakand and Hazara Divisions be taken as co-opt members concerning the properties located in their respective jurisdictions.

The cabinet approved amendment in special purpose Kumrat and Kalash Development Authority Rules 2020.

The cabinet also directed to ensure facilitation and safety of tourists and also tourist attractions areas at Kohat-Parachinar and Bajaur-Barawal transit.

Other decisions include approval of KP Deserving Artists Welfare Endowment Fund Rules 2022, to carry out purpose of KP Deserving Artist Welfare Endowment Fund Act 2022, transfer of 3 kanal and 18 marla land in tehsil Kulachi district D.I.Khan to Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department for the establishment of Rescue-1122 station.

The cabinet also approved supplementary grant of Rs. 609.119 million for payment of decretal amount to the owners of the 209 kanal land acquired for the construction of Police Line-II District Mardan in compliance to decision of Supreme Court, relaxation of ban on transfer postings of employees of ex-CDLD in pursuance to Section 3 of KP Regularization of Services of Employees of District Governance and Community Development (CDLD) project 2022, creation of 47 already created supernumerary positions .

The cabinet approved territorial jurisdictions of public sector universities under KP Universities Act 2012 and release of Rs.40 million loans as bridge financing for KP Transmission and Grid System Company, Energy and Power Department.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, Caretaker CM said that work on Khushala Pakhtunkhwa has been completed and it would be launched soon to address problem of unemployment among the youth.

He also directed that cleanliness being part of our religion and all concerned should ensure maintenance of a clean and healthy environment in their areas.

