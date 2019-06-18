UrduPoint.com
KP Cabinet Approves Rs 900 Bln Budget 2019-20 With No New Tax: Information Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:43 PM

The Provincial Cabinet here Tuesday with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the chair approved budgetary proposals for 2019-20 amounting to Rs900bn showing 41% rise over the outgoing fiscal 2018-19 with no new tax levied

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Provincial Cabinet here Tuesday with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the chair approved budgetary proposals for 2019-20 amounting to Rs900bn showing 41% rise over the outgoing fiscal 2018-19 with no new tax levied.

The development programme 2019-20 comprising Rs319bn with more focus on completion of ongoing projects, said Information Minister, Shaukat Yousufzai while dilating upon the decisions of the special cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister has termed the upcoming budget as historic which for the first time also contained allocations for the merged districts as the development outlay is three times more than the previous budget.

He said the new budget would usher in era of progress and prosperity in the province saying the Chief Minister has held the budget as balanced and poor people-friendly. Despite tough economic conditions the KP government avoided levying new taxes in order to avoid putting burden on poor segment of the society.

He said that backward areas have been more focused in the budget 2019-20 to bring it at par with the developed districts. The Chief Minister lauded the officials of P&D departments for preparation of a balanced budget.

The reduction in the salaries of the ministers indicated the government's resolve of initiating reforms process from the government benches.

The Chief Minister told the cabinet members that over 41000 jobs would be provided to the jobless in the public sector.

The Information Minister informed that Rs 98 bln have been allocated for 163 projects in education sector. A raise of 10 percent in salaries of provincial government employees and minimum labor wage Rs 17,000 have been proposed in the provincial budget.

