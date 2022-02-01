KP Cabinet approves rules to end bondage, child labour in province

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday approved Rules 2021 to end forced and child labor in the province, KP government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told a media briefing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday approved Rules 2021 to end forced and child labor in the province, KP government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told a media briefing.

He said that the cabinet also approved KP Maternity Benefits Rules 2021 to provide all benefits to women working in various institutions and factories during maternity, adding the proposed amendment in Police Service Rules (F / C) 1934 was also given nod.

The cabinet was briefed on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion and Agreements during Dubai Expo and it was said that MoUs worth eight billion Dollars have been signed at the expo for cooperation in the fields of tourism, hydropower, mines and minerals, the Special Assistant said.

The Cabinet approved a supplementary grant of Rs 800 million for the financial year 2021-22 under the ADP and AIP program for the merged districts.

The provincial cabinet approved amendments to section 19 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 under which the Contributory Pension Fund will be introduced for employees recruited after July 1, 2021.

A new fee schedule for all types of computerized driving licenses, including international driving permits and bills to regulate online riding and online goods riding companies were approved by the cabinet.

Under this law, issuance, revocation, fitness of vehicles, permits, registration of drivers of online transport companies have been legalized.

He said the provincial cabinet has approved amendments to the ETA Ordinance 2001 under which the reconstitution of the Board of Governors of ETA has been reconstituted.

The newly formed board would be headed by the Chief Minister and would have the Minister for Higher education, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Law, Secretary Health, MD Information Technology Board, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering, Chairman Peshawar Board and Executive Director as its members.

The Cabinet has approved a grant of Rs 152 million for solid waste machinery in Cantt Board, while KP Censorship of Motion Pictures (Film, CD, Stage Drama and Show) Rules 2021 was also approved to ensure protection of Islamic identity, national integrity and Pakhtun culture.

The Cabinet has approved the transfer of land to the Directorate of Youth Affairs for setting up a youth center in Dera Ismail Khan to provide opportunities to youth to participate in healthy and creative activities.

Cabinet approved renaming of Mamond Stadium Bajaur after the name of former provincial minister for Zakat and Ushr as Malik Shah Jahan (Shaheed) Stadium, in recognition of his services to the country during the terrorist era.